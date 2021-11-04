Animal Crossing: New Horizons Gyroid Fragments - How to make Gyroids

There’s something musical lurking beneath the soil of your island home in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Buried underground you can discover Gyroid Fragments, which turn into special singing furniture you can collect, display, and make perform in your house.

You already know Lloid, the helpful Gyroid construction manager who builds your stairs and inclines, but there are tons more to find, each with their own unique look.

Gyroids put down in your home will sing along to music you play from a record player or instrument, and change their tune depending on the backing track.

Just like any other item on display, Gyroids count towards getting your gold points trophy from the HRA, so you don’t have to worry too much about ruining your room scores for the sake of enjoying the new feature.

Collecting all of them is similar to hunting for fossils, fish, and critters: there’s an element of luck as to when and where they appear. But since there are a couple of steps involved in finding most of them, the hunt is a lot of fun.

The two main places you can find Gyroids are on unexplored islands and around your own island like you'd find fossils.

How do you turn Gyroid Fragments into Gyroids in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

At least once per trip with Kapp'n to an unexplored island, you will find a Gyroid Fragment in a fossil-shaped hole in the ground.

After you've dug it up with a shovel and stuffed it in your pocket, return to your home island and scope out a patch of open grass.

Dig one hole per Gyroid Fragment you want to turn into a Gyroid, then bury each of them in a hole.

Next, equip a watering can and sprinkle the freshly turned soil where you buried the Gyroid Fagment. You will know that you've watered the Gyroid correctly when you can see air escaping from the hole.

Now return the next day and dig up the hole. It will have turned into one of the many Gyroids added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in the 2.0 update, and can now be displayed in your home or around your island.

Place the Gyroid in a room with a source of music and it will dance - in time with other Gyroids if you have more than one - along with your song of choice. This is supposed to work when you play musical instruments as well.

Once we've got a handle of just how many Gyroids there are to collect, we'll update this page with a full list!

