Lego's underwhelming Animal Crossing sets are out next March

Nintendo and Lego have given us a look at its first Animal Crossing sets, though the older collectors out there might not be too fussed.

Last week, Nintendo officially announced that Lego sets based on the world of Animal Crossing would be on the way, and we've finally been given our first look at them. As shown on the Lego website, there are five sets to choose from of varying scope and price point, all of which are due out March 2024. All in all though, they're quite a simple collection of sets, and don't feel quite as Nintendo-y as Lego's Mario sets. But these are the first round of Animal Crossing sets, and considering how popular both Lego and the Nintendo series are, there's sure to be more.

You can see the sets and their respective price points below:

Bunnie's Outdoor Activities - £17.99, 164 pieces

Kapp'n's Island Boat Tour - £24.99, 233 pieces

Nook's Cranny & Rosie's House - £64.99, 535 pieces

Isabelle's House Visit - £34.99, 389 pieces

Julian's Birthday Party - £12.99, 170 pieces

Generally speaking, pretty alright value for what you're getting, though Nook's Cranny & Rosie's House feels a little on the expensive side even for Lego. Appropriate, then, that it's the set which features the notoriously greedy tanuki known as Tom Nook. Though, as resident Lego aficionado and VG247 associate editor Alex Donaldson points out, these sets do actually have a number of new pieces, meaning entirely new moulds, something that's quite rare for brand new sets.

One thing to keep in mind for the older Animal Crossing fans out there (which honestly, I presume is most of you), Mario did later get some 18+ sets that were a lot of fun, like last year's giant Bowser, or 2021's incredibly good and easter egg filled question block. My bet's on a full on Animal Crossing museum set, but we'll just have to wait and see.