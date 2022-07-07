Lego Super Mario's latest set is a gigantic figure of Bowser

The Lego Group and Nintendo have revealed the latest large-scale construction set to join the Lego Super Mario series - an enormous set titled The Mighty Bowser.

Packaged in the black box that signals that it’s part of Lego’s ‘Adults Welcome’ brand - reserved for more complicated sets and builds that are most appropriate for older fans and collectors - this large-scale recreation of Mario’s greatest enemy tops out at a whopping 2807 pieces. That means it’s significantly larger than the Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block set (2064 pieces) and the gorgeous recreation of the NES (2646 pieces).

It’s designed to be a challenging build for seasoned Lego fans, but the oversized Bowser figurine also has some play features. That means Bowsers arms, legs, head, and tail can be articulated and posed, and he also has a hidden fireball launcher in his mouth that actually fires out some lego ‘flames’.

As has been the case for all Lego Super Mario sets, even the collector-focused pieces, there’s an interactive element on the figure that can be tapped with the digital Lego Mario, Luigi, or Peach figures. Doing so will allow players to do battle with Bowser.

“Bowser is, quite simply, the ultimate boss – and we’re delighted to announce that we’re introducing this oversized version to the LEGO Super Mario adult line for a little added peril,” said Carl Merriam, Senior Designer on the Lego Super Mario series.

“He might be the big boss, but he still brings back a warm feeling of nostalgia to adult Super Mario fans worldwide. Just as defeating Bowser was always the ultimate challenge in the Super Mario games, here we’re challenging fans to build the King of the Koopas from nearly 3,000 pieces. We know they’re up to the task and will be chomping at the bit to get their hands on this great new addition to the Super Mario line.”

The Mighty Bowser will be available from the Lego website and other retailers from October 1st; it’ll set you back $269.99/£229.99/€269.99.