Brace yourselves Nintendo Switch fans: Lego Animal Crossing is officially on the way

A collaboration between Lego and Animal Crossing has just been announced via a short but incredibly wholesome trailer. Put live on Twitter by Nintendo Europe, we see Tom Nook, Isabelle, and various other cute animal villagers recreated in glorious ABS.

Welcome to…LEGO Animal Crossing!#AnimalCrossing #LEGO #Nintendo pic.twitter.com/un3R7QwlRC — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) October 5, 2023

This was previously brought to light via a leak earlier back in August. In that leak, it was claimed that the Animal Crossing Lego crossover would be coming in March 2024, with five different products sold at a variety of prices ranging from $14.99 to $74.99. This has yet to be confirmed officially by either Lego or Nintendo as of writing.

While we don't know exactly what'll be coming in these Lego sets, even through rumours or leaks, it's rad to see more video game Lego crossovers on the way. We previously fell in love with the Overwatch Lego crossover, which kindled our desire for more crossovers of this ilk. Then there's the Lego Sonic products released earlier this year, which were absolutely stunning and had us eager to see Nintendo follow SEGA's lead. With this Animal Crossing collaboration, it looks like the company is doing exactly that.

This is the perfect time for an Animal Crossing Lego set too. Not only is Animal Crossing: New Horizons excellent and a major hit in mainstream markets, it's also frankly one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch right now. As a final note of appreciation, it's great to see the Lego set trailer pay homage to the relaxing soundtrack of the game too.

Consider us stoked. But what about you? Are you keen to get your hands on some Lego Animal Crossing bricks? If so, let us know what you'd like to see from the sets when they release, and your thoughts on this trend of Lego video game collaborations!