Animal Crossing: New Horizons glitch makes villagers' clothing vanish

There appears to be an issue with the Happy Home Paradise DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as it is causing clothing to vanish, rendering villagers nude.

Well, if you consider animals having the capability of being nude, then, yes, they are running around in their birthday suits showing off their fur and fuzzy tails.

As reported by Eurogamer, the glitch only seems to happen in the cafe, and this has apparently been going on since the DLC launched on November 5.

But there could be worse glitches, and there have been in games, so until it's fixed, just enjoy seeing all the cute animal villagers running around naked as the day they were born.

Here are some examples of what you will see:

My servers are naked?? It's not that kind of cafe! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/jni6RObYzw — 🐾LottyTheWitch'sCat🐾 (@Lotty_The_Cat) November 12, 2021

MY GAME BUGGED AND NOW THERES NAKED VILLAGERS IN THE KITCHEN #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/CazTrHUYCB — Diego (@Diego13303) November 29, 2021

WHY ARE YOU NAKED



#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/INDteyowUc — Toon Fawn (COMMISSIONS CLOSED)✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@ToonFawn) November 28, 2021

ALL THE WORKERS ARE NAKED HELP #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/U68murc3ej — Diego (@Diego13303) November 29, 2021