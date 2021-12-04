If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Animal Nudity

Animal Crossing: New Horizons glitch makes villagers' clothing vanish

Look at those fuzzy bottoms.
Stephany Nunneley
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

There appears to be an issue with the Happy Home Paradise DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as it is causing clothing to vanish, rendering villagers nude.

Well, if you consider animals having the capability of being nude, then, yes, they are running around in their birthday suits showing off their fur and fuzzy tails.

As reported by Eurogamer, the glitch only seems to happen in the cafe, and this has apparently been going on since the DLC launched on November 5.

But there could be worse glitches, and there have been in games, so until it's fixed, just enjoy seeing all the cute animal villagers running around naked as the day they were born.

Here are some examples of what you will see:

