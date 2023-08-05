If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
LEGO seemingly to bring the world of Animal Crossing to life with new sets, according to leak

Nothing is confirmed, so don't get too excited.

LEGO sets based on Nintendo's Animal Crossing IP are said to be in the works.

This is according to Exabricks on Instagram and Brick Clicker on YouTube (thanks, Reddit).

According to the purported leak, the sets will release in March 2024, with five available, ranging in price from $14.99 to $74.99.

  • 77046: $14.99 with 170 pieces
  • 77047: $19.99 with 164 pieces
  • 77048: $29.99 with 223 pieces
  • 77049: $39.99 with 389 pieces
  • 77050: $74.99 with 535 pieces

In 2021, LEGO reviewed and rejected an Animal Crossing: New Horizons playset, so if the rumor is true, it means the company has changed its mind.

LEGO and Nintendo partnered in 2020 to develop the latter's Super Mario Bros. IP for the LEGO market. While not a traditional brick-based set, the Mario offerings are instead an interactive product line featuring a LEGO Mario figure who collects coins in real-life game levels created with LEGO bricks.

When the Nintendo partnership was announced, LEGO's digital design Jonathan Bennink said the company hopes to have a "long and fruitful relationship with Nintendo and their IPs," and was looking forward to working with the House of Mario in the longterm.

The Mario line was a very successful release, and should LEGO be looking to create more Nintendo IP sets, Animal Crossing could prove to be rather popular considering the number of Animal Crossing fans out there.

Therefore, Animal Crossing LEGO sets may indeed be in the works, and if so, hopefully, we won't have to wait too long for an announcement.

