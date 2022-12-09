VG247's The Best Games Ever Podcast – Ep.29: The best game where you don't do much

Welcome to VG247's Best Games Ever Podcast: Episode 29 - the best game where you don't do much.

This is a topic that's very close to my heart because I love sitting doing naff all. In that spirit, I haven't bothered writing an elaborate podcast description this week. This is yer lot. Bliss. I'm going to have a mince pie later after a long and productivity-free morning. You can't sack me Tom, I'm just being thematically consistent.

Here's a photo of Chris Bratt being unproductive which we haven't bothered to photoshop into anything as befits the podcast topic. (Support friends of VG247, People Make Games, on Patreon).

Cast: Tom Orry, Alex Donaldson, Kelsey Raynor, and Jim Trinca.

Our picks this week (SPOILERS AHEAD):

Tom - Vampire Survivors

Tom played this for ten minutes and decided on this week's topic soon after. Coincidence, or corruption? A mobile version was conveniently announced at The Game Awards last night, so check out the trailer above. Holy crap Tom, one of these is actually topical!

Alex - Dive Kick

When Alex came out with this I had to double check that it really was Alex speaking and not Connor via some sort of elaborate Alex Donaldson Snapchat Filter.

Kelsey - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Possibly the game most culturally associated with doing nothing, given that it arrived when half of society was closed for business and a lot of people simply had to sit around in their houses. Bad times. Still, it's all behind us now and the pandemic is definitely over. Right? Right? Oh.

Please do let us know what you think of the show – and if this is your first time listening, do go back to listen to the previous episodes. If you’ve got suggestions for topics, send them our way so we can avoid these sorts of disasters in future.

“What is VG247’s Best Games Ever Podcast?” you ask? Well, it is essentially a 30-minute panel show where people (Jim Trinca and associates) decide on the best game in a specific category. That's it. It's good. Listen to it.

Come back in a week for another exciting instalment of VG247’s Best Games Ever Podcast.