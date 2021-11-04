Animal Crossing: New Horizons Brewster's Cafe - Where do you find Brewster and unlock the museum cafe?

As the temperature cools on your island paradise in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, where better to relax with a few furry or feathered friends than Brewster’s cafe: The Roost.

Whether you’re a coffee connoisseur or more of a tea-drinker, Brewster’s Roost cafe is a cosy spot to watch the world go by, take on a caffeine boost to seize the day, or brew up your villagers’ favourite drinks.

Your island museum already has more wings than an aviary, but there’s room for another bird in this nest aside from Blathers. In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Brewster’s cafe is found in the back left corner of the Museum lobby, next to the art gallery, but there are a few steps to unlocking it first.

In previous Animal Crossing games, you used to be able to work behind the counter in the Roost, donning your barista apron to serve drinks in exchange for valuable coffee beans and furniture.

But in Animal Crossing: New Horizons however, it doesn't seem like you can work at The Roost or serve your villagers coffee. If we work out how to become a part-time purveyor of sweet bean juice, we'll update this page.

At this point, the main purpose of The Roost in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is that you can invite villagers to share the cafe with you via Amiibo and Amiibo cards, as well as sample Brewster's special house blend of coffee alongside your villagers and other NPCs.

How do you find Brewster and unlock The Roost cafe in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

To unlock The Roost cafe at the museum and add Brewster to your island, you first have to satisfy a few requirements.

Have a fully upgraded museum with an art gallery (donate one piece of Redd's artwork to Blathers)

Have donated at least one of each of the four categories of collection (Fossils, Bugs, Sea Creatures, and Artwork)

Dataminers have also suggested that you could need at least a 3-star island to access the feature too

3 star importance (ongoing theory) it seems like most of these you need 3 star island to initiate so if anything isn't working out even after trying these things. did you get to 3 starts? did you unlock KK/terraforming? if no, then do that first! 😊 — Roro 🐼 (@rorojudan) November 4, 2021

Once you've satisfied all of those prerequisites, speak to Blathers, and he'll mention that he wants to draw more visitors to the museum by adding a cafe. For that, you need to track down an old friend of his, returning special villager, Brewster - the barista pigeon.

To help you track down Brewster, Blathers gives you a picture of everyone's favorite avian coffee aficionado.

Next, with the picture in hand, track down Kapp'n on your island's pier. Travel with him to an unexplored island, and you should find Brewster wandering around looking for Gyroids.

It's possible to head out to a Kapp'n island before speaking to Blathers properly and using up your daily trip. If this happens, you will have to wait until the next day to go on another boat ride with Kapp'n to find Brewster.

Approach Brewster and explain the situation, and in his typically low-key fashion, he'll agree to help. Before he leaves for your island though, he hands over a Gyroid fragment, which you can plant and grow upon your return.

Back on your island, head into the museum and speak to Blathers. He'll thank you for tracking down Brewster and make the preparations to build his cafe. The museum will be closed the day after your conversation, but will reopen the following day with a shiny, new Roost cafe!

You can have a special opening ceremony to mark the occasion if you speak to Tom Nook at town hall, but all that's left to do now is take a trip to the back of the museum and enjoy the ambiance of Brewster's cafe.

What happens at The Roost in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Now that you've gone to the trouble of finding Brewster, what is there to do at the Roost?

Well, first things first, you can buy cups of delicious coffee from Brewster for 200 bells a cup.

You can also find all sorts of NPCs and villagers enjoying a fresh cup of joe - even special visitors like Daisy Mae! Like with Sable at the sisters' shop, Brewster will gradually warm to you as you visit more often and partake in more cups of coffee, eventually letting you make decisions about how best to enjoy your coffee.

However, at this time, it doesn't look you can actually work at the Roost cafe.

That's disappointing, but it seems like the reason this feature took so long to add - and where a lot of development effort went - is because you can call up just about any villager, character, or NPC and get them to visit The Roost, provided you have their amiibo or amiibo card, from the yellow phone in the corner.

This isn't just the regular roster of villagers that you can meet in Animal Crossing: New Horizons though, but characters and NPCs from the entire series of games.

So while it might seem like there's not a huge amount of interactivity in The Roost, the development team at Nintendo likely had to make a load of brand-new models of old characters for this free update.

With that in mind, pull up a chair, have a chat, and enjoy the peaceful atmosphere of The Roost as Brewster calmly cleans cups in the corner.

