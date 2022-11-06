All Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition owners will be getting double XP after all

Looks like if you bought the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 you'll be getting double XP after all.

Some players who bought the Vault Edition of the recent release of Modern Warfare 2 expected that one of the bonuses they'd receive was at least 10 hours of double XP tokens. However, there was a specific caveat to that: to get those double XP tokens, you were meant to buy the special edition of the game via Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, or Vanguard, but enough players seemed to have missed this due to Activision not making it clear. So now, everyone who has the Vault Edition will be getting those tokens after all.

"We understand there has been some confusion about an in-game-store exclusive reward for the Vault Edition," reads a post from the official Call of Duty Twitter.

"Therefore, we've decided to reward all players that currently own or purchase any version of the MWII Vault Edition with 10 hours of double XP tokens and 10 hours of double weapon XP tokens. Current owners who have not already received the tokens should expect to see them in their account over the next 48 hours."

This isn't the only spot of controversy the game has found itself in recently. While it's a slightly weirder one, a hotel in Amsterdam is considering taking legal action against Activision over the in-game depiction of the building the hotel is based in. Architecture can be copyrighted in Europe and the US, so despite the hotel's name not appearing in the game, the fact the building clearly is could pose a problem.

Modern Warfare 2 players have also been making some money by selling skins for the game they've been getting from Burger King, with one player making more than $200 after only three visits.