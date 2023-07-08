The Honkai Star Rail 1.2 livestream codes have just dropped, which – as anyone that plays Genshin Impact or any other HoYoverse games knows – means you now have 24 hours to redeem them in order to get your in-game bonuses.

Below, you will find codes that will reward you free Stellar Jades and other rewards once redeemed on your PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Android, Microsoft Windows or iOS devices.

Today's livestream (better known as the Star Rail 1.2 Special Program) acted as a showcase everything to come the second major update for Honkai Star Rail – the second major update since the game launched earlier in 2023. Similarly to what we saw in the 1.1 event broadcast, this new showcase teased future HSR events, new story content, and the next Character Warps.

Below, we have collected all Honkai Star Rail 1.2 livestream codes, and provided a step-by-step guide on how to redeem HSR codes. Safe to say, then, you’ll be able to reap the rewards in no time.

Image credit: VG247 / HoYoverse

Honkai Star Rail 1.2 livestream codes: All active livestream codes for Even Immortality Ends

Below are the three codes revealed during the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 livestream:

7B6B7GBZTVTB - 100 Stellar Jade + 50,000 Credit

- 100 Stellar Jade + 50,000 Credit MSPT7HAZTCTX - 100 Stellar Jade + 5x Traveler's Guide

- 100 Stellar Jade + 5x Traveler's Guide 5TPBPGAGBDAK - 100 Stellar Jade + 4x Refined Aether

You have until July 9 at 5AM PST / 8AM EST / 1PM PST / 2PM CEST to redeem these codes in-game. After that time, all of these codes will expire and you will not be able to redeem them and claim your rewards.

How to redeem Honkai Star Rail codes

Like other HoYoverse games, Star Rail codes can be redeemed both in-game and through an official website.

How to redeem Star Rail codes on the website

Image credit: VG247/HoYoverse

If you're not seeing the option to redeem Honkai Star Rail codes in-game then you can do it on the official HoYoverse website. Head to the Honkai Star Rail Redeem Code page, log in with your HoYoverse account, and choose the server you are playing on. The site should then add your Character Nickname in for you automatically, and then you just have to paste in one of the working Star Rail codes in and click "Redeem". If you've entered in a valid code, you'll get a notification saying it has gone through, and then you can grab your rewards via the in-game mail system.

How to redeem Star Rail codes within the game

To redeem Honkai Star Rail codes in-game, you'll need to:

Tap the mobile phone in the top left of the screen.

Image credit: VG247/HoYoverse Then select the button showing three dots on the right.

Image credit: VG247/HoYoverse Choose "Redemption Code".

Image credit: VG247/HoYoverse And then enter your code and click "Confirm". Image credit: VG247/HoYoverse

After redeeming a Honkai Star Rail code in-game you'll once again have to go to the in-game mailbox to claim your rewards.