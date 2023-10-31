Alan Wake dev, Remedy, offers status updates on major sequel and anticipated remakes

Alan Wake 2 is finally out, but in a recent financial review, developer Remedy Entertainment has offered some updates on what's next.

After a long thirteen years, the follow-up to Remedy's 2010 thriller Alan Wake is finally out, but the developer has a lot more in store. For one, there's the Control sequel and multiplayer spin-off announced in 2021, and last year it was revealed that Remedy are working on remakes of Max Payne 1 & 2. Now, in a recent financial review, Remedy has given us some brief updates on its upcoming projects.

According to the report, "Control 2 continues in the proof-of-concept stage. The plans for this sequel are ambitious, and we have seen good progress both in the designs and in the game build. We will continue at this stage for the next few quarters." It sounds like the multiplayer game, currently titled Condor, is a bit further along, as the report notes it "has progressed from the proof-of-concept to the production readiness stage. We have acquired valuable insights into developing service-based games and are now in a better position to create a game players can engage with for years."

Despite being announced after Control 2, it also sounds like the Max Payne 1 & 2 remakes should be out before the sequel as well, as they have also "progressed into the production readiness stage. We have gained clarity on the style and scope of the game, and we have an exceptionally well-organized team working on it. With these accomplishments, we are excited about the project and its future success."

Remedy also has another multiplayer project in the works, Codename Vanguard, which it is apparently "defining the next stages of," with the studio's publishing partner. The goal is to apparently have a proof-of-concept stage ready by the end of the year. Not much is known about Vanguard just yet, though it is believed to be a live service game, and sounds like it could be free-to-play.

Essentially, it sounds like we still have to wait a while for everything that Remedy is cooking up, particularly Control 2. Luckily we won't have to wait for more Remedy goodness, though, as the developer does have plans for two rounds of Alan Wake 2 DLC in 2024.