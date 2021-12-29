In an investor announcement (thanks Game Informer), Remedy Games asserted its intention of partnering with Chinese publishing giant Tencent to create a free-to-play cooperative shooter with worldwide appeal. Dubbed Vanguard, the game will be Remedy’s IP localized for “select Asian markets” by Tencent and released and distributed for other markets by Remedy itself. This will be Remedy’s first game-as-service title.

Remedy’s CEO, Tero Virtala, expounded on what the partnership entails:

“Vanguard marks Remedy’s first entry into Games-as-a-Service business model, executed by our top tier team of free-to-play experts. We are building something new and exciting for co-operative multiplayer space, on top of Remedy’s strengths. Expanding our capabilities to take on publishing responsibilities is the next step in the development of our company. We are excited for this long-term partnership with Tencent and with confidence can say that it is an excellent fit in supporting Vanguard’s ambitious plans. Vanguard is a global opportunity, and Tencent can support Remedy internationally, and lead the operations in Asia and the mobile markets."

The rest of the scant info we do know is that the game is for consoles and PC, with a potential mobile version developed by Tencent. The game will also use the Unreal Engine. The full announcement can be found on Remedy’s investor site. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about Vanguard, but the Tencent partnership is new.