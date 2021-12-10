If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Alan Wake 2 is coming in 2023 as Remedy's first survival horror game

It's finally happening.
News by Stephany Nunneley
It's finally happening: Alan Wake 2 is in the works. But, it won't release until sometime in 2023. Still. It's coming. Huzzah!

Announced tonight during The Game Awards by Remedy Entertainment's Sam Lake, the game has been in the works in between every project made at the company by a small core team working on concepts for the game.

Now, it's in full on development with a much larger team.

"With Control, our game from 2019, we established the Remedy Connected Universe, where both Control and Alan Wake exist in the same universe,"said Lake on the PlayStation Blog.

"AWE, the second expansion of Control, builds a crossover event between the two games, and hints of things to come."

According to what Lake said at The Game Awards, Alan Wake 2 will be a survival horror game and it seems as though it will be darker than the previous game. Whereas the first Alan Wake had horror elements in it, it was an action game at heart, and this will be Remedy’s first survival horror game with its own take on the genre.

More information on the game will be shared next year.

