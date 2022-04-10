Max Payne 1 & 2 remakes are coming from Remedy Entertainment

Remedy Entertainment and Rockstar Games have entered an agreement that will see the former remake the first two Max Payne games.

Announced earlier this week (April 6), Remedy Entertainment released a press release saying that it will be remaking the original Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne. According to the statement, Remedy will develop the games as a single title for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S using its proprietary Northlight engine. Rockstar will finance the development budget, which apparently will be in line with Remedy's typical budget size for a AAA-game production. The statement also notes that the project is only in the concept development stage, so don't expect to see anything of it anytime soon.

"We were thrilled when our long-time friends at Remedy approached us about remaking the original Max Payne games," said Sam Houser in a statement, founder of Rockstar Games. "We are massive fans of the work the Remedy team has created over the years, and we can’t wait to play these new versions."

Remedy CEO Tero Virtala also provided a statement, saying "Max Payne has always held a special place in the hearts of everyone at Remedy, and we know the millions of fans worldwide feel the same.

"We’re hugely excited to be working with our partners at Rockstar Games once again for the chance to bring the story, action and atmosphere of the original Max Payne games back to players in new ways."

The first two Max Payne games were originally developed by Remedy, both released for the PS2 in 2001 and 2003 respectively. Most notably, the games used a bullet-time effect to mimic action movie scenes.

These recently announced Max Payne remakes aren't the only things in the works from Remedy either, as last year the Control developer announced Alan Wake 2. This sequel will be more of a survival horror game than its predecessor, and is looking like it might be darker in tone too.