Alan Wake 2 has been delayed to late-October due to a busy month

Remedy has announced a release delay for Alan Wake 2, but it's not a huge delay, so don't fret too much.

So, instead of being released on October 17, the game will now arrive on October 27.

Saga Anderson's Mind Place is a mental construct, where she works the case and sifts through the clues she found.

According to a tweet on the official Alan Wake 2 Twitter account, the delay is due to a packed October, and the team wants to provide a bit of space between games.

"October is an amazing month for game launches and we hope this date shift gives more space for everyone to enjoy their favorite games," reads the notice.

The comment also notes we'll hear more about the game next week during gamescom 2023.

The first couple of weeks of October are indeed a bit slammed, with Assassin's Creed Mirage arriving on October 12, Lords of the Fallen on October 13, Endless Dungeon on October 19, and Alone in the Dark releasing on October 25, among others such asForza Motorsport and Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Alan Wake 2 will be made available for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, and support for the game will continue after its release with both free content as well as two paid expansions: Night Springs and the Lake House.

Set 13 years after Alan Wake went missing, the FBI has sent agent Saga Anderson to Bright Falls to investigate a string of ritualistic murders. There, she finds herself caught up in a supernatural horror story that was written by Wake in the hopes he can escape his captivity.

In the game, you can play as Alan or Saga in two separate single-player stories, played in any order chosen. Both can fight enemies using firearms and a flashlight while exploring various locations such as Bright Falls, the town of Watery, and the Dark Place, an alternate dimension.