Xbox Series X/S leads in dollar sales during March, Elden Ring once again tops software

Xbox Series X/S leads in dollar sales during March, Elden Ring once again tops softwareDespite high dollar sales for Xbox, Switch was the best-selling console in terms of unit sales.
The NPD has released its March 2022 report covering video game hardware, software, and accessory sales in the US.
According to the NPD, total videogame industry spending declined 15% year-over-year to $4.9 billion. Declines were seen across hardware, software, mobile, and accessories, with first-quarter 2022 spending down 8% to $13.9 billion compared to the same period in 2021.
In hardware, sales declined by 24% year-over-year to $515 million. Sales reached $1.2 billion during Q1 2022, which is a 15% decline compared to Q1 2021.
Xbox Series X/S was the best-selling console for March 2022 in terms of dollar sales and for Q1. Xbox hardware unit and dollar sales in March 2022 set new all-time March highs for the platform. Previous Xbox bests were in unit sales during March 2011, and dollar sales in March 2014.
While Xbox Series X/S may have led in dollar sales, Nintendo Switch led in unit sales, making it the best-selling console for the month.
With software, Elden Ring was the best-selling game for March. Dollar sales were up by double-digit percentage sales compared to when it topped the charts in February. The game was first in dollar sales across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.
The game is currently the best-selling title year-to-date and is second overall for the 12-month period ending March 2022. Dollar sales of Elden Ring trail only those of Call of Duty: Vanguard.
Gran Turismo 7 debuted as the second best-selling game for the month, and second on PlayStation consoles. The title set a new all-time launch sales record for a Gran Turismo franchise launch, and it is the fourth best-selling game of Q1.
On the software charts, Pokemon Legends: Arceus came in second, Horizon Forbidden West was third, followed by Gran Truismo 7 and Call of Duty: Vanguard, respectively. The full top 20 chart can be seen below, and best-selling games per platform can be found at the bottom of the article.
Mobile games sales for the month were down 12% year-over-year, and Google Play games revenue declined almost 25% during the period, offsetting App Store games spending, which was down less than 1/4 of a percent. Despite the decline, consumer spending on mobile games in the US was off by less than 10% year-over-year during the quarter.
According to Sensor Tower, the top mobile games by revenue for March were: Candy Crush Saga, Roblox, Coin Master, Garena Free Fire, Genshin Impact, Evony: The King's Return, Bingo Blitz, Royal Match, and Candy Crush Soda Saga.
March 2022 spending on accessories fell 23% to $227 million year-over-year, with Q1 accessory spending declining 16% to $592 million. The Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller was the best-selling accessory during March, and it remains the best-selling accessory year-to-date.