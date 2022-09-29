Xbox Games with Gold for October are Windbound and Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition

Microsoft has announced the games Xbox Gold and Game Pass Ultimate members will be handed in October.

This coming month's Xbox Games with Gold lineup is a bit sparce, due to the fact Xbox 360 games are no longer part of the program.

On Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, Windbound and Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition will be made available.

Windbound, which will be available for the entire month of October, finds you washed up on an uncharted island where you must use your will and skills to survive.

In it, you play as Kara, shipwrecked on the Forbidden Islands with nothing but what you can build or find. You’ll need to craft weapons and tools to survive, and be sure to build a new boat so you can sail to the other islands. While exploring, you will discover the hidden history of each island and unlock their mysteries.

Available from October 16 to November 15 is Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition. In the strategic flying and bombing game, you will take on extremely high-risk missions during World War 2. While up in the air you will need to manage fuel, ammo, and hydraulics while trying to avoid enemy gunners and deal with bad weather.

Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition includes the original Bomber Crew plus the Secret Weapons and USAAF DLC.

You still have time to download Gods Will Fall and Portal 2 until tomorrow, September 30, and Double Kick Heroes will remain available until October 15.