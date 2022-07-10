Xbox Games with Gold will no longer offer Xbox 360 titles later this year

Microsoft has announced that later this year, Xbox Games with Gold will no longer include Xbox 360 titles.

Earlier this week, Microsoft sent out an email to Xbox Live Gold members notifying them that from October 1, there will be no Xbox 360 games included in the monthly offering of 'free' games. "We have reached the limit of our ability to bring Xbox 360 games to the catalogue; however, Games with Gold will continue to include exciting Xbox One titles and exclusive savings each month," reads the email.

The email does note that this will have no effect on any Xbox 360 titles you might have downloaded before that point, and that any 360 titles you have redeemed while subscribed will be yours to keep regardless if you continue your subscription.

This honestly doesn't come as much of a surprise, considering most 360 titles that were included with Gold haven't been high profile games in more recent years. There don't seem to be any plans to offer more Xbox One/ Series X games in place of the 360 games, but that honestly isn't much of a problem.

The main thing you're paying for is the ability to play games online (which is a separate can of worms). But when Microsoft is obviously continuing to push the arguable treasure trove that is Game Pass, a couple of 360 titles that you're probably never going to play won't go amiss.

Games with Gold has been around for almost a decade now, starting in 2013 with Fable 3. It started out with just two titles a month, increasing to four in 2014, where it started to include two Xbox One titles.

Microsoft also recently announced the next wave of titles coming to Game Pass, which sees the return of a number of Yakuza games, as well as the satisfying looking PowerWash Simulator and child-friendly My Friend Peppa Pig.