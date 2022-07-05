New Xbox Games Pass July additions revealed - some fan favourites return

Another month, another sweet selection of new games coming to Xbox Game Pass. This time around, fans of the Yakuza series are due for a massive airdrop of titles that cover early events in the series, while lesser known games like PowerWash Simulator and Last Call BBS offer a fresh experience for subscribers.

For those not already on board, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate runs you $14.99 / £10.99 a month and supplies access to a collection of titles that rotate in and out of the Game Pass lineup.

Watch the PC announcement trailer for the brilliant Yakuza 0 here!

Available right now on Xbox Game Pass for all platforms are Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2 - all excellent JRPGs that put you in the shoes of Japanese Yakuza in an action packed adventure across the criminal underworld. Having left the service following an initial run, it's great to see the games back on Game Pass. If you’re a PC player, you can also pick up Last Call BBS - a nifty puzzle game that’s up for grabs right now for those who like a good head scratcher.

There’s more coming later in the month too, with a far greater spread of genres for those not quite enticed with the initial offering. These include:

DJMax Respect V (Cloud, Console, and PC) - July 7

(Cloud, Console, and PC) - July 7 Matchpoint: Tennis Championships (Cloud, Console, and PC) - July 7

(Cloud, Console, and PC) - July 7 Road 96 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 7

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 7 Escape Academy (Console and PC) - July 14

(Console and PC) - July 14 My Friend Peppa Pig (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 14

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 14 Overwhelm (PC) – July 14

(PC) – July 14 PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 14

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 14 PowerWash Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 14

Of that selection, Matchpoint: Tennis Championships, Escape Academy, and Powerwash Simulator are available day one with Game Pass, so you’ll be able to play them via Game Pass the day they go on general sale.

There’s also a selection of fancy perks available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers this month. These include:

Fall Guys : Robo Rabbit Costume – Available now

: Robo Rabbit Costume – Available now FIFA 22 : Supercharge Pack – Available now

: Supercharge Pack – Available now MLB The Show 22 : Summer Bundle – July 12

: Summer Bundle – July 12 Halo Infinite : Past Tense Rocket Warthog Bundle – July 13

: Past Tense Rocket Warthog Bundle – July 13 Century: Age of Ashes – Krød Slaglands Dragon Bundle – July 14

What do you think of this set of games coming in the first half of July? Let us know if you’re planning to try out any of these games down below!