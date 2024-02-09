World of Warcraft Season of Discovery players finish the new raid 12 hours after launch

World of Warcraft Classic was just blessed with phase two of its Season of Discovery last night, and a team of dedicated capital G Gamers have already not only hit max level, but cleared the new Gnomeregan raid. How long did it take? Roughly 12 hours.

That's 12 hours to not only get from level 25 to forty, get some decent gear, but also to make their way inside a brand new raid and clear out all the never-before-seen bosses. This race to the world first clear was won by NOVA - a group of five mages, two warlocks, two priests, and a shaman.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The group managed to beat the final boss of the raid early this morning - a feat that initially proved challenging and resulted in consistent wipes for the raid. However, it would soon become easier, once the group realised that they needed to interupt one of the boss' more troubling spells. At which point, a clean kill was quickly achieved.

Now, to be clear, this is a staggering daunting feat. It required all ten players to essentially power level through the entire phase without breaks, clearing out content as quick as possible in order to beat likeminded raiders. While others were taking their time questing, doing professions and exploring the new secrets added in this phase, they were locked into an efficient 12-hour grind.

Now that they've completed this raid, there's a lot they can go back and explore. For example, a bunch of new class runes that'll drastically impact how their classes are played, as well as an exciting new PvP Blood Moon event that occurs in Stranglethorn Vale. It's certainly something to get excited for - at least after they go for a well-deserved nap.

What do you think of all this? Let us know below! I, for one, love this world-first culture in WoW. It really shows the extreme lengths some players will go to when attempting to make a name for themselves. It's part of that MMO charm, and a component to why the first week of a new update is so good.