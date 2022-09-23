World of Warcraft Classic just got a rad new Lich King trailer

World of Warcraft Classic is getting a massive update with the Wrath of the Lich King expansion on September 26. It’s a bit of a big deal, especially for the thousands of players who have been grinding out Alterac Valley or farming professions over the past few weeks. To celebrate the occasion, a new trailer has been released on the official World of Warcraft Youtube channel, and it’s absolutely perfect.

You can watch it yourself below, but for some context this wasn’t created by the usual team of talented CGI artists who put out stunning cinematics for expansions (like the excellent Dragon Isle trailer). Instead, it comes from fan creator Hurricane, who has previously been responsible for a range of custom mind-blowing raid trailers.

It's brilliant, give the trailer a watch here!

In the trailer, you can see all the major features of the Wrath of the Lich King launch, including the scourge invasion of Azeroth, players arriving to the various Northrend zones and battling various monsters you can find there, taking on dungeons and of course some Wintergrasp PvP. All of this is a machinima, made with a variety of in-game assets and custom VFX. For an idea of the sort of work that goes into trailers like this, you can check out a short breakdown video of a previous Black Temple trailer here!

The one thing that stood out to me, as a Classic WoW player, is all the gear that the different characters were wearing. Usually in trailers, everyone is decked out in aesthetically pleasing, matching set pieces. But here, in a brilliant move that better reflects the actual launch experience, player characters can be seen wearing a variety of equipment that actual players will be decked out with next week. A variety of raid gear from The Burning Crusade (and I think some shitty blues too) stand out as brilliant additions.

Also, y’know, it feels like a trailer that is aimed towards the nostalgic crowd, or at least those who have baseline knowledge of what the initial Lich King release will entail. Simple things like seeing players look at Wyrmrest Temple or battling through Grizzly Hills is something you wouldn’t expect to see in a big expansion trailer.

All in all it’s fantastic and you should check it out and let us know what you think? Has it got you hype for Wrath of the Lich King Classic? If you’re looking for more Classic WoW content and haven’t been tuned into what’s going on recently, there were some major sever queue issues a few weeks back. Will they return once the expansion launches? Who knows!