Hopes for hardcore WoW server news raised due to mysterious update

World of Warcraft Classic players have been starved for news on official hardcore servers for some time. But with an update blog set to go live later today, excitement is high for those who like to live dangerously and die tragically.

If you're not sure what hardcore servers actually are, they are essentially perma-death servers where players can dive into a infamously tricky MMORPG and raise those stakes all the way for the ultimate retro gaming experience. It's genuinely brilliant both as a game you can actually play, and a spectator experience.

This was made popular due to the third party team of modders behind Classic Hardcore, who created the original mod and implemented additional rules as to make the experience fairer, less farm-reliant, and a genuine challenge. This team has been brought in to collaborate with the WoW Classic team to create these new hardcore servers.

In previous updates to the community, the team over at Blizzard had laid out a vague summer release date. However, since then, a severe lack of information has dripped out of the developer, as players have been deciding whether to create a brand new character or hold off for some of that hardcore goodness.

"It's been almost 2 months since they [Blizzard] said 'hardcore PTR sooner than you think,'" writes Reddit user JustAnotherNug on the Classic WoW reddit. They share expectations with numerous others, who believe hardcore servers is the most likely announcement. A new season for Classic WoW is unlikely to be announced at this point as we're half way through Wrath of the Lich King, and with a new raid literally released a few days ago, the chips are stacking up for the long-awaited hardcore servers.

We'll know for sure later today. That's this evening for us Europeans, as Blizzard usually releases updates on a US timeline for its games. If it is hardcore WoW coming to the game at last, I'll be able to finally throw Diablo 4 in the trash and boot up the real MVP among Blizzard's catalogue.

