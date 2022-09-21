Today’s Wordle Answer (September 22nd, 2022): Puzzle 460 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Today’s Wordle answer for September 22nd, 2022, will go down in history as a canonized example of just how great word games can be.

The word featured in Puzzle 460 is most often associated with biblical or religious contexts, but has crossed over into mainstream speech so fully that even the irreligious wouldn’t think twice about using it as an adjective to describe someone.

Truth be told, this isn’t too tough of a puzzle once you get going, with a nice core of vowels to build around and some common letters at the end of the word. However the first letter has only appeared in that position once over the last 30 days - so it’s not a total cakewalk.

As always with Wordle you still have to work hard to narrow down the possibilities from the whole alphabet of consonants, and not everyone uses the optimal starting words to get a lot of green or orange letters straight away.

To make your task more manageable, we’ve come up with some Wordle hints for September 22nd, 2022, to give you a few clues. We’ve also updated our running list of recent solutions from across the last month to give you some inspiration if you’re struggling.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Wordle gives no prizes to martyrs. If you exhaust all of your six guesses and strike out, no one benefits - least of all you. It makes sense then to employ as much strategy as possible and ask for a little bit of help if and when you need it.

Right now that help comes in the form of these Wordle hints, which will hopefully give you a nudge in the right direction!

Your clues for Puzzle 460 are:

The answer contains two different vowels in the second and third position

The first and last letter are next to each other in the alphabet

The last four letters spell out a colloquial way of saying “I am not”

This title was famously given to Michael, Joseph, Francis and Joan

Previous Wordle Answers

There’s such an overwhelming amount of possible combinations to choose from in Wordle, why not try one that’s come up before? While words are only ever used once, similar letters, prefixes and suffixes come up more often than you would think. So if you’re finding it difficult to come up with a guess or eliminate a particular letter, maybe this list of recent solutions from over the last month can help.

#429 - Merit - August 22

#430 - Woven - August 23

#431 - Needy - August 24

#432 - Clown - August 25

#433 - Irony - August 26

#434 - Ruder - August 27

#435 - Gauze - August 28

#436 - Chief - August 29

#437 - Onset - August 30

#438 - Prize - August 31

#439 - Fungi - September 1

#440 - Charm - September 2

#441 - Gully - September 3

#442 - Inter - September 4

#443 - Whoop - September 5

#444 - Taunt - September 6

#445 - Leery - September 7

#446 - Class - September 8

#447 - Theme - September 9

#448 - Lofty - September 10

#449 - Tibia - September 11

#450 - Booze - September 12

#451 - Alpha - September 13

#452 - Thyme - September 14

#453 - Doubt - September 15

#454 - Parer - September 16

#455 - Chute - September 17

#456 - Stick - September 18

#457 - Trice - September 19

#458 - Alike - September 20

#459 - Recap - September 21

Today’s Wordle Answer September 22nd

The Wordle answer today is saint.

Given its biblical connotations, it might not come as a surprise that the word saint has its roots in the Latin word “sanctus”, which meant holy or consecrated.

By the late Latin period it was already being used as a noun to denote a saint or holy person, and this usage crossed over into Old French as “seinte”.

Saint reached Middle English from French in the 1200s, ironically replacing or influencing a change in the comparable Old English word “sanct” which had also come from the same Latin root.

For your next challenge, take a look at these seven Wordle alternatives!