Today’s Wordle Answer (September 18th, 2022): Puzzle 456 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Today’s Wordle answer for September 18th, 2022, doesn’t fall far from the tree, even if it’s carried off as a dog’s trophy afterwards.

Even though Puzzle 456 features a mundane word that frequently appears in everyday conversation, some interesting letter positions and lesser-seen suffixes make it a tougher test than it first appears.

Around the core vowel, today’s word is made up of a very clear prefix and suffix, but that can be a double-edged sword. On the one hand, if you can get them as a pair you’re 40% of the way towards solving the puzzle. But on the other, it can be more difficult to figure them out individually.

And while the letters themselves are relatively common in Wordle, the affixes haven’t been seen at all over the last 30 days - although they are a regular fixture in words that pop up all the time in regular speech and writing.

So you’re not left groping around in the dark too long, we’ve devised some hopefully helpful Wordle hints to get you closer to victory without giving the game away. We’ve also left a list of recent solutions from over the last month to give you some ideas if you’re stuck.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

There are few things that can make you grumpier than an overly tough Wordle, but don’t get stuck in the mud. Perseverance is the key to success, even when you’ve only got six tries to figure everything out!

To make things just that little bit easier, here a few Wordle hints to help out!

Your clues for Puzzle 456 are:

The answer contains just one vowel in the middle

The first two letters are next to each other in the alphabet

You might say the last three letters if you think something’s gross

Previous Wordle Answers

While there have been almost 500 Wordles already, there are still thousands more possible words to pick from. However, while words only ever appear as the solution once, similar words and types of words tend to either come up together or in quick succession. If you’re stuck, why not try some of the letters from this list of recent Wordle solutions?

#425 - Twang - August 18

#426 - Shrug - August 19

#427 - Treat - August 20

#428 - Waste - August 21

#429 - Merit - August 22

#430 - Woven - August 23

#431 - Needy - August 24

#432 - Clown - August 25

#433 - Irony - August 26

#434 - Ruder - August 27

#435 - Gauze - August 28

#436 - Chief - August 29

#437 - Onset - August 30

#438 - Prize - August 31

#439 - Fungi - September 1

#440 - Charm - September 2

#441 - Gully - September 3

#442 - Inter - September 4

#443 - Whoop - September 5

#444 - Taunt - September 6

#445 - Leery - September 7

#446 - Class - September 8

#447 - Theme - September 9

#448 - Lofty - September 10

#449 - Tibia - September 11

#450 - Booze - September 12

#451 - Alpha - September 13

#452 - Thyme - September 14

#453 - Doubt - September 15

#454 - Parer - September 16

#455 - Chute - September 17

Today’s Wordle Answer September 18th

The Wordle answer today is stick.

As you might imagine, humans have been interacting with sticks for a very long time, so the very similar word “sticca” has been present since the time of Old English.

It most likely comes from a Germanic source, and linguists have hypothesised that wooden sticks were metaphorically named from the Proto-Germanic root word “stikkon”, which would have meant pierce or prick, because they were pointy and jagged.

Even historically, metaphorically applying the meaning of words in new contexts was a common form of language change and is called metaphorical extension. The word stick itself has multiple metaphorical uses - for example, the idea of something sticking in your mind was first recorded around 1300.

For your next challenge, take a look at these seven Wordle alternatives!