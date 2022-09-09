Today’s Wordle Answer (September 10th, 2022): Puzzle 448 Hints, Clues, and Solution

You will have to show a lot of ambition to figure out the Wordle answer today for September 10th, 2022, but don’t be put off by it’s highfalutin nature.

The word featured in Puzzle 448 is interesting because it’s often used ironically, so it can be difficult not to get turned around and point down instead of up. However, most of the difficulty today comes from a jumble of consonants - but once you’ve got a couple, hopefully the rest should rise to the occasion.

The letter at the start of the word comes up relatively frequently - twice in the starting position out of a total of five appearances in the last month. While the suffix at the end of the word is even more common, appearing five times in the last slot over the last 30 days.

That doesn’t mean this is a completely straightforward task though. Even though it’s made up of oft-seen letters, this is quite a niche word that rarely comes up in everyday conversation, except in specific situations.

But to help you zero in on the solution, we’ve come up with some Wordle hints for September 10th, 2022, to point you in the right direction. We’ve also updated our running list of recent solutions from over the last 30 days to give you some inspiration.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

A great performance in Wordle can leave you feeling ten feet tall, but arrogance is a sure-fire way to get to the end of your six guesses without being any the wiser about what the target word is.

To help you see through the clouds, here are a few Wordle hints to get things going.

Your clues for Puzzle 448 are:

The answer contains just one vowel in the second position

The first four letters spell out the name of the highest room in a house, or a fancy New York apartment

The last two letters spell out an abbreviation for showing gratitude

Previous Wordle Answers

Sometimes Wordles can be easy and other times they’re tough, but wherever your current task falls on that spectrum it can still help to look through what’s come before. Refer to this list of recent solutions from over the last month if you’re stuck for ideas. While the words won’t come up again, they could still help you eliminate some difficult letters.

#417 - Cling - August 10

#418 - Glean - August 11

#419 - Label - August 12

#420 - Hunky - August 13

#421 - Khaki - August 14

#422 - Poker - August 15

#423 - Gruel - August 16

#424 - Twice - August 17

#425 - Twang - August 18

#426 - Shrug - August 19

#427 - Treat - August 20

#428 - Waste - August 21

#429 - Merit - August 22

#430 - Woven - August 23

#431 - Needy - August 24

#432 - Clown - August 25

#433 - Irony - August 26

#434 - Ruder - August 27

#435 - Gauze - August 28

#436 - Chief - August 29

#437 - Onset - August 30

#438 - Prize - August 31

#439 - Fungi - September 1

#440 - Charm - September 2

#441 - Gully - September 3

#442 - Inter - September 4

#443 - Whoop - September 5

#444 - Taunt - September 6

#445 - Leery - September 7

#446 - Class - September 8

#447 - Theme - September 9

Today’s Wordle Answer September 10th

The Wordle answer today is lofty.

The word loft first appeared in Old English and is of Germanic origin, probably from the Old Norse word “lopt” which referred to an upper region, attic, or high part of the sky or air.

The process of adding the suffix “-y” to a word to turn a noun into an adjective that describes something as having the characteristics of the noun was also present in Old English, even though it feels like a newer invention - probably because it’s used to make new words so often.

As we mentioned earlier, “lofty” is often used ironically; sometimes as the nickname of a short person or other times to refer to the “lofty ambitions” of someone who intentions outstripped their actions or is overly haughty.

When a word takes on more negative connotations over time, this is called pejoration in linguistics. It’s one of the most common forms of word meaning change and is the opposite of amelioration, which is where a word gathers more positive associations as time goes on.

