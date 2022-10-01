Today’s Wordle Answer (October 1st, 2022): Puzzle 469 Hints, Clues, and Solution

As we enter the spooky season, today’s Wordle answer for October 1st, 2022, is just what the faint of heart would want to do in a scary situation.

But while Puzzle 469 is a nice fit for the occasion, that doesn’t make it any easier to figure out.

Today’s word is a big jumble of vowels, none of them sequential, which even though there are fewer vowels to guess can be very tough to get in the right order with just six tries.

What’s more, the consonants that do appear are relatively rare. One for instance hasn’t come up at all over the last month - a tricky test indeed.

To make things a little bit easier, we’ve come up with a few Wordle hints for October 1st, 2022, to give you some clues. We’ve also updated our running list of recent solutions from over the last 30 days for if you’re struggling to come up with a guess.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Sometimes when you’re running out of guesses in Wordle, there’s nothing you want to do more than get up and walk out the door, but with the right strategy there’s no need to flee.

Here are a few Wordle hints to have you running off to somewhere new in no time.

Your clues for Puzzle 469 are:

The answer contains three vowels, the vowels in the second and fifth positions are the same letter

The first two letters spell out the (masculine) French word for “the”

That last three letters spell out a word that usually means “the night before”

Previous Wordle Answers

Although there have been almost 500 Wordle puzzles already, there are still thousands of possible words that could appear. However, despite the huge amount of choice, the same letters and combinations of letters seem to come up more often than you might expect. If you’re struggling to come up with a guess, take a look at this list of recent solutions from over the last month for some fresh ideas.

#439 - Fungi - September 1

#440 - Charm - September 2

#441 - Gully - September 3

#442 - Inter - September 4

#443 - Whoop - September 5

#444 - Taunt - September 6

#445 - Leery - September 7

#446 - Class - September 8

#447 - Theme - September 9

#448 - Lofty - September 10

#449 - Tibia - September 11

#450 - Booze - September 12

#451 - Alpha - September 13

#452 - Thyme - September 14

#453 - Doubt - September 15

#454 - Parer - September 16

#455 - Chute - September 17

#456 - Stick - September 18

#457 - Trice - September 19

#458 - Alike - September 20

#459 - Recap - September 21

#460 - Saint - September 22

#461 - Glory - September 23

#462 - Grate - September 24

#463 - Admit - September 25

#464 - Brisk - September 26

#465 - Soggy - September 27

#466 - Usurp - September 28

#467 - Scald - September 29

#468 - Scorn - September 30

Today’s Wordle Answer October 1st

The Wordle answer today is leave.

When it was first recorded, the word leave was only used in the sense of leaving something behind, but more commonly referred to something being left in the same state as it was found.

Its Germanic root word meant remain or continue, but by the 1200s leave had taken on pretty much the exact opposite meaning as well, so it could be used to describe the leaving as well as the leaving behind.

It was after this that the word took on connotations of stopping or coming to an end.

