Today's Wordle Answer for May 26 (Puzzle 341) - Hints, clues, and solution

Get over the hump with today’s Wordle answer for Thursday, May 26th.

We’re onto puzzle number 341, and by complete coincidence the year 341 also started on a Thursday. Take it as a lucky omen that this Wordle will be a good one!

On your way to the hidden solution your task is to guess 5 letter words, rearranging the correct letters that are in the wrong position that turn orange, until you line up 5 green letters. Green letters are in the correct position, so as well as taking you closer to victory they give you vital information on what to guess next.

To give you that last push in the right direction, we’ve come up with some carefully considered clues, helpful hints and dropped a list of previous Wordle answers for this month so you know what’s already been used.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

The solution to any problem is a valuable thing to have, while being able to stick to a task until it’s completed can be one of a person’s best qualities.

To help you reach the ultimate prize, here are a couple of hints.

Your clues are:

The answer contains two vowels

The answer contains a double letter

The first three letters of the answer are commonly associated with donkeys and butts

Previous Wordle Answers

All of these words have appeared in Wordle this month. Since they won’t be used again, you know to avoid them, unless they contain letters you really want to guess.

Today’s Wordle Answer May 26th

The Wordle answer today is asset.

The meaning of asset has gone back-and-forth across centuries and is another interesting example of how legal terms can colloquially have their definitions extended.

Asset first entered English from French and meant “enough” or a satisfactory amount of something. This then came to be used in courts to mean “enough to cover your debts and liabilities”, which was then extended to refer to someone’s valuable possessions, properties, or really anything that was in any way worth something.

This was then even further extended to abstractly refer to intangible things that were deemed to be worth something, like how you would say kindness and a good work ethic are good assets to have.

In a Wordle context, double letter words can always be tricky to guess, mostly because you’re always trying to eliminate more letters rather than immediately jumping to doubles.

