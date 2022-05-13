Today's Wordle Answer for May 13 (Puzzle 328) - Hints, clues, and solution

It’s your unlucky day this Friday, May 13, as today’s Wordle answer is particularly tough.

You’ve only got 6 guesses to solve the puzzle and, as ever, correct letters in the right slot turn green and correct letters in the wrong position turn orange.

You will need to use all of your powers of deduction and it can be surprisingly difficult to parse out all 5 letters to complete a Wordle. So to help out we’ve compiled some handy hints, a couple of clues and the all-important solution to your problem.

As well as the Wordle answer, we’ve also dropped a running list of previous solutions so you know what not to guess.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When you’ve had a little too much Wordle, it can be hard to even choose a word to guess - a nudge in the right direction might topple you over.

There are some letters in unusual places today, so it might help to focus on the start and the end of the word.

Your clues are:

The answer only contains 1 vowel

However, the last letter can stand in for a vowel in some words

The answer is unsteady on its feet but merry all the same

Previous Wordle Answers

These are all the words that have been used in Wordle puzzles this past week. They definitely won't be used twice!

#320 - Homer - May 5

#321 - Badge - May 6

#322 - Midst - May 7

#323 - Canny - May 8

#324 - Shine - May 9

#325 - Gecko - May 10

#326 - Farce - May 11

#327 - Slung - May 12

Today’s Wordle Answer May 13th

The Wordle answer today is tipsy.

Meaning “a little bit drunk”, tipsy can be a difficult Wordle to guess in 6 tries because of the position of the “s”, which you would more readily put at the start or the end of the word.

Once you have got the “t” and “y” in the right place though, and probably already eliminated common vowels like “a” and “e”, hopefully you got close to the answer.

