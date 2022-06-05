Today's Wordle Answer for June 6 (Puzzle 352) - Hints, clues, and solution

Get your week off to a successful start with today’s Wordle answer for June 6th.

We might be on puzzle 352 already, but there’s no chance of running out of possible words any time soon.

From a pool of thousands of possibilities, the goal of Wordle is to reveal the hidden 5 letter word. As you guess, letters either turn orange or green. Orange letters appear in the word, but need to be moved to another position. Green letters are what you really want though, since they both feature in the target and are already in the right spot.

To aid your puzzle-solving progress we’ve listed the last few weeks of Wordles so you know what’s already been used. Then we’ve also devised a couple of clues and hints in case you’re still stumbling towards the solution.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When you just can’t figure out a Wordle, it’s easy to get down in the dumps.

But like a light in the murky darkness, here are a couple of hints to lead you in the right direction.

Your clues are:

The answer is a double letter word

The double letter is a vowel

The last 4 letters spell out the name of a cloth making machine

Previous Wordle Answers

Words can only appear once in Wordle, so here’s a list of recent solutions to give you an idea of what’s already been used. While these words are only good for eliminating letters, they could also be used as tactical guesses if you’re stuck.

Today’s Wordle Answer June 6th

The Wordle answer today is gloom.

Originally meaning just to look a bit sad and fed up, gloom is another word of Norse origin, coming into English from the Viking era.

It took a few hundred years for the usage to be metaphorically extended into the noun meaning darkness, but the adjective “gloomy” is one of the many English words credited to the playwright William Shakespeare, since he was the first recorded person to use it.

When it comes to Wordle, double letter words are always difficult to guess, especially when they come with the uncommon juxtaposition of “g” and “l” at the start of a word.

