Today's Wordle Answer for June 4 (Puzzle 350) - Hints, clues, and solution

Solve your weekend word game fast with today’s Wordle answer for June 4th.

Celebrate the milestone of puzzle 350 with sweet victory whether you’re a veteran that’s played every day or a newcomer with only a modest streak to protect.

Regardless of your experience, you still have the same amount of guesses as everyone else to complete the hidden word. Green letters you guess offer vital information since they both appear in the target word and are in the correct slot. Orange letters need a little more work, and even though they appear in the word you have to rearrange them into a different slot.

To aid your guessing without completely giving the game away, we’re come up with some handy hints and a few clues to nudge you in the right direction. Plus we have an ever-growing list of previous Wordle answers so you know what’s already been used.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When you’re agonising over a tough word in Wordle, it’s easy to get foaming with rage. But relax, get a nice coffee, and we’ll point you in the right direction.

Here are a few not so subtle, but hopefully helpful hints.

Your clues are:

The answer contains 1 vowel

The vowel is in the middle position

The answer is a synonym for lots of bubbles or foam, but not always the fun kind

Previous Wordle Answers

Today’s Wordle Answer June 4th

The Wordle answer today is froth.

A synonym of foam, froth is a pretty uncommon word – unless you’re a barista that is – which makes it a good, challenging Wordle. It’s also used figuratively to refer to someone that’s so angry, they’re “frothing at the mouth”.

If you think about it, froth, like a lot of words starting with “fr-“, sounds like a Viking word, so it’s not much of a surprise that it has roots in Old English and Old Norse. This means that similar words, with a very similar meaning, have likely been used for well over 1000 years.

That’s another puzzle down for the count, but the fun’s not over yet – check out these Wordle alternatives.