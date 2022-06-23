Today’s Wordle Answer (June 24): Puzzle 370 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Take a break and catch up on today’s Wordle answer for June 24.

Puzzle 370 features a fun archaic word that’s most often associated with the wrath of gods, so it’s exciting if nothing else. Despite its uncommon usage, it’s a word that sometimes comes up in fantasy and fiction, so most people will have likely heard it at some point.

However, you just have 6 guesses to narrow down the hidden 5 letter word in Wordle, so you have to use them wisely. Green letters you uncover are already in the right place, so they give you some vital information about what to guess next. Orange letters on the other hand still need to be slotted into the correct position.

To keep you heading in the right direction we’ve also come up with a few informative hints and a couple of clues to get you closer to the solution without giving the whole game away. We’ve also updated our list of recent Wordles from the last month or so to give you an idea of what to avoid.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When you’ve only got 1 guess left in Wordle, it can feel like you’re about to be struck down by a divine power. But with a careful process of elimination you can slap back and claim victory.

Here are some hints to help you turn things around.

Your clues are:

The answer contains 2 different vowels

The vowels are not next to each other in the word

The last 4 letters spell out the name of a tiny parasitic bug that isn’t a flea

Previous Wordle Answers

Each of the words in the list below have already been used in a Wordle puzzle within the last month. They won’t come up again, but you could mine these previous solutions for a few ideas if you’re stuck.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Today’s Wordle Answer June 24

The Wordle answer today is smite.

As you might expect given its associations, the more commonly used meanings for the word smite - strike, kill and "visit disastrously" - come from the bible and were first seen in around the 1200s and 1300s.

However, smite apparently originally meant something more similar to smear, blemish, or defile.

How the different meanings arose isn't fully understood, but if you think about it, if God smites you to death then you would be pretty blemished afterwards.

For more puzzle-solving action, here are a few Wordle alternatives to try.