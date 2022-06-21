Today's Wordle Answer for June 22 (Puzzle 368) - Hints, clues, and solution

There’s no more need to struggle thanks to today’s Wordle answer for June 22.

Puzzle 368 falls on a Wednesday and although it’s a very common word it could be tough to figure out due to some irregular vowel placements and a couple of uncommon letters.

Picking up unusual letters is tough, since you only have 6 guesses to unveil the hidden 5 letter word in Wordle. The only clues you get are from how correct letters light up when you find them. Green letters give vital information about what to guess next since they’re already in the right position. Orange letters however need to be rearranged into the correct slot.

To aid your journey towards the solution, we’ve also listed some recent Wordle answers to give you some ideas and let you know what has already been used. We’ve also come up with a few hints to jog your thinking if you’re stuck.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Sometimes in Wordle you just have to make the best of a bad situation. But when the worst case scenario happens, there’s no shame in getting some assistance.

To turn a horrible situation into a good one, here are a few hints to help you on your way.

Your clues are:

The answer contains 2 different vowels

The first vowel is at the start of the word

The last 3 letters sound like the opposite of empty

Previous Wordle Answers

If you’re stuck for ideas, here is a list of words that have recently been used in Wordle puzzles. While they definitely won’t come up again, at least you know what to avoid.

Today’s Wordle Answer June 22

The Wordle answer today is awful.

Not like it’s a really bad puzzle, but the actual word “awful”.

The etymology of awful has its roots in Old English and Middle English and, as you might expect, is closely related to being “full of awe”. However, its original meaning was much stronger than it is today and meant more like “terrifying” or causing fear and dread.

In Linguistics, the study of the meaning of words is called Semantics. So when the meaning of words change, this is referred to as “semantic shift”. In the case of awful, the process of a word’s meaning weakening over time is sometimes called “meiosis”, which usually means to understate.

With that puzzle in the bag, take a look at these Wordle alternatives for your next brain-teaser.