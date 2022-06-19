Today’s Wordle Answer (June 20): Puzzle 366 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Keep your streak alive and check out today’s Wordle answer for June 20.

While puzzle 366 might not have the devilish solution you were expecting, it could still be a tough one to get without a little extra assistance.

Thanks to a couple of difficult letter placements, you could quickly find yourself running out of guesses. After all, you only have a total of 6 to figure out the secret 5 letter word in Wordle. The only information you get is from the correct letters you find, which turn either orange or green depending on whether they’re in the right place or not.

To help you reach your goal, we’ve left a few hints and have come up with some clues to point you in the right direction, as well as updated our list of recent Wordle words from the last few weeks to give you some ideas.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

The secret to a good vocabulary is taking in information from a variety of sources, and nothing helps more in Wordle than a good vocabulary. Choosing which letters to key in for your guess can be an agonising decision, but we’re here to offer an opinion on which you should pick.

To make your choices less difficult, here are a few hints to get you started.

Your clues are:

The answer contains 2 different vowels

The answer starts with a vowel

The first 2 letters and last 3 letters can stand as individual words on their own

Previous Wordle Answers

You are better off avoiding all of the words below since they have appeared in a Wordle puzzle recently. While they definitely won’t come up twice, they could give you a couple of ideas if you’re stuck.

Today’s Wordle Answer June 20

The Wordle answer today is input.

Unlike most words in English, the etymology of input is quite simple, coming from the Middle English era where it was pronounced more like “inputten”.

However, it is an interesting example of how old words can take on new meanings in response to new inventions and technology. For example, did you know that the first recorded use of input in reference to electronics and computing was only in 1946?

