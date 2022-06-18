If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Today’s Wordle Answer (June 19): Puzzle 365 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Happy Wordle anniversary!
Make today a victory day with the Wordle answer for June 19.

Puzzle 365 is a very special one, marking the first anniversary of Wordle with a hilarious solution for the occasion. If you’ve played every puzzle since the beginning you might identify with the answer more than others, but either way it’s definitely an achievement.

Across the year, the rules haven’t changed. Correct letters you find as you try to guess the hidden 5 letter word turn either orange or green. Green letters are the best since they both appear in the target word and are already in the right place. Orange letters need moving around to another slot, but are definitely better than nothing.

Since you only have 6 guesses, we’ve thought of some practical hints and clues to make things just that little bit easier, as well as updated our running list of previous Wordle solutions so you know what’s already been said.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When you’re staring down the barrel of defeat in Wordle, it’s vital you keep your head and don’t waste guesses - no one wants to break their streak and be branded a failure.

There are no prizes for coming in as runner-up or an also-ran, so here are some hints to guide you to victory!

Your clues are:

  • The answer contains 2 vowels
  • The vowels are not next to each other in the word
  • A person who is bad at the answer is usually described as “sore”

Today’s Wordle Answer June 19

The Wordle answer today is loser.

As you might imagine, people have been losing all sorts of things for a very long time, so there are recorded uses of very similar words to lose in Old English, Old Norse and other languages that have roots in the hypothetical Proto-Germanic language.

However, the meaning of loss comes from an even older word that used to mean “divide” or “separate”. Lots of English words have metaphorical meanings derived from more literal ones, but because lose is so old, we can already see that process happening in the time of Old English, which sets it out from other words that have appeared in Wordle recently, which were metaphorically extended hundreds of years later.

You’re done for the day, but next time you need a break you could try one of these Wordle alternatives.

Comments

