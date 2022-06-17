Today’s Wordle Answer (June 18): Puzzle 364 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Relieve the pressure and take a peek at today’s Wordle answer for June 18.

We’re on puzzle 364 and on the eve of Wordle’s first anniversary one of the most difficult words we’ve seen has come up for you to solve.

Not only are we dealing with a niche word that some players may not be familiar with, but one that can have different spellings too. There’s no shame in needing some extra assistance with this one, since it is so hard.

Your goal as ever in Wordle is to reveal the hidden 5 letter word with just 6 guesses. Correct letters you uncover turn either orange or green, with orange letters needing to be moved to a different spot in the word to find their rightful home. Green letters however, provide vital information on what to guess next since they are already in the correct place.

As well as the solution and a list of recent Wordle words to get you started, we’ve also come up with some useful hints and clues to aid your guessing..

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Whether you take on the Wordle challenge before breakfast, during your lunch break, or as you settle down with supper, sometimes it can pay dividends to think with your stomach as well as your head.

The solution to this puzzle is a pretty obscure food ingredient that can have multiple different spellings, so here are a few other hints to help you out.

Your clues are:

The answer contains 3 vowels, 1 of them is the same letter repeated twice

The consonants are the same letter repeated twice

The answer is one of the main ingredients in chocolate

Previous Wordle Answers

Each one of the words below has already been used in Wordle recently. While they definitely won’t come up again, at least you know what not to guess.

Today’s Wordle Answer June 18

The Wordle answer today is cacao.

This is not only a difficult Wordle because of all the repeated letters, but because most people would probably use the alternate form of cacao, “cocoa”.

The difference between cacao and cocoa is called a “doublet” in linguistics. This is where two different words come into usage from the same etymological root word, but through different means.

Cacao is a loanword from Spanish, but originally came from the native Central American Nahuatl language from Mexico. The cocoa version apparently came from a mistake in an influential 18th century dictionary where the authors confused cacao with “coco”, like in coconut.

