Today's Wordle Answer (June 11): Puzzle 357 Hints, Clues, and Solution
Complete your weekend word game in plenty of time with today’s Wordle answer for June 11.
While Puzzle 357 follows a definite theme from the last week or so, it can still be a difficult one to guess if you’ve rushed out some of your guesses.
After all, in Wordle you only have 6 tries to uncover the hidden 5 letter word. Correct letters you find will either turn orange or green. Green letters are both correct and in the right place in the word, while orange letters need to be repositioned into a different slot.
For some extra help, we’ve also left a list of recent Wordle solutions so you know where to focus your guessing. Then we have come up with a couple of handy hints and clues to jog your brain too.
Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer
Sometimes with Wordle the solution is right there, honking in front of your face. But as you’re thinking, while you might look serene to observers, your little legs are kicking hard under the water trying to come up with a good guess.
To save you from drawing a blank, here are a few hopefully well-placed hints.
Your clues are:
- The answer contains 3 vowels
- 1 of the vowels is repeated in the 2nd and 3rd position
- The first 3 letters spell out a synonym for gelatinous ooze
Previous Wordle Answers
You might want to think twice before you guess any of the words below - they’ve all already been used recently in Wordle and won’t come up again. If you’re stuck for ideas and need to eliminate some letters then they could come in handy, but otherwise avoid them.
- #331 - Delve - May 16
- #332 - Being - May 17
- #333 - Scour - May 18
- #334 - Glass - May 19
- #335 - Gamer - May 20
- #336 - Scrap - May 21
- #337 - Money - May 22
- #338 - Hinge - May 23
- #339 - Album - May 24
- #340 - Vouch - May 25
- #341 - Asset - May 26
- #342 - Tiara - May 27
- #343 - Crept - May 28
- #344 - Bayou - May 29
- #345 - Atoll - May 30
- #346 - Manor - May 31
- #347 – Creak - June 1
- #348 – Showy - June 2
- #349 – Phase - June 3
- #350 – Froth - June 4
- #351 – Depth – June 5
- #352 – Gloom – June 6
- #353 – Flood – June 7
- #354 – Trait – June 8
- #355 – Girth – June 9
- #356 – Piety – June 10
Today’s Wordle Answer June 11
The Wordle answer today is goose.
Since it’s the name of an animal, the etymology of goose is quite straightforward with roots in Old Norse, Dutch and German, as well as their theoretical precursor language, Proto-Germanic, where similar words have always referred to the big honking waterbird.
Where things get interesting though is with goose’s irregular plural “geese”. This is an example of an i-mutation where the vowel sound changes to make the plural form rather than adding a suffix.
Other common examples are words like “tooth” and “teeth” and “foot” and “feet”.
