Show everyone how much of a genius you are with today’s Wordle answer for June 10.

Despite a couple of easier rides in the last few days, Puzzle 356 is another tough one with a really fun word to figure out. But while it’s an uncommon word in a lot of cases, it’s still one that most people will have seen, or at least heard, making it a good challenge to work out.

In Wordle you have just 6 guesses to uncover the target 5 letter word, throwing out your best guesses and building on any correct letters you hit on. Green letters are both correct and in the right place, whereas orange letters need swapping into the right position.

To go with the solution, we’ve left some hopefully helpful hints and clues to nudge you in the right direction if you just need a little push. We’re also updating our running list of recent Wordles so you know what’s already been used.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

If your devotion to Wordle knows no bounds, then there’s nothing worse than running out of guesses before you’ve solved the puzzle. However, figuring out the correct solution right at the death is a near religious experience.

To restore your faith in your vocabulary, here are a few hints to take you in the right direction.

Your clues are:

The answer contains 2 vowels

The first 3 letters spell out a baked dessert you leave to cool on a windowsill

The last 2 letters can be used to show an abbreviated form of gratitude

Previous Wordle Answers

The words below have all recently appeared in Wordle and won’t come up again any time soon. While there are still thousands of new possibilities, these are only good for eliminating letters if you’re stuck.

Today’s Wordle Answer June 10

The Wordle answer today is piety.

Meaning to be devoutly religious in your everyday life, piety is a word that many people will have heard in an ecclesiastical sense, but it’s also often used in fantasy settings with fictitious religious orders.

But if you’re not a church-goer or RPG nerd, then this was probably a pretty difficult Wordle to guess.

As you might expect from its association with Christianity, the etymology of piety has its roots in Latin and apparently came into English via Old French around the medieval period.

