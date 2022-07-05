Today’s Wordle Answer (July 6): Puzzle 382 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Today’s Wordle answer for July 6 isn’t easy, but once you’re on the right track it can feel like it’s over before it’s even started.

Puzzle 382 stars a very common word, but one that’s a nightmare to figure out in Wordle. Not only does it feature uncommon vowels and letters, but so many of the same ones that it’s just silly.

When you have just 6 guesses to solve a Wordle, it’s very easy to get overly focused on eliminating single letters. That means it’s really common to get thrown off by repeated letters, especially ones that aren’t next to each other.

The clues the game gives you don’t help much either. There’s no mechanism for green or orange letters to tell you whether there’s more than one of the correct letter you’ve found in the target word.

To make things a little bit easier, here are a few hints to help you solve today’s Wordle, as well as an updated list of previous solutions from the last month to give you some ideas.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Wordle is supposed to be a bit of light-hearted entertainment, some filler to waste a bit of time. But when there’s a steak on the line and you’re down to your last guess, it’s suddenly serious business.

Here are a few well-placed hints to help you place some letters without giving the game away completely.

Your clues are:

The answer contains 1 vowel

The answer features the same consonant 3 times

The answer rhymes with ‘tough’ and ‘enough’, but not ‘cough’

Previous Wordle Answers

This list below is full of recent Wordle solutions from the last month. While you can be sure that these words won’t come up again, you could get a few ideas from what’s been used already.

Today’s Wordle Answer July 6th

The Wordle answer today is fluff.

There's no definitive consensus on the origins of the word fluff, but one of the main theories is that it's a variant of the word "floow" (with the "w" pronounced like "v") which meant wooly in the 1500s.

The idea is that this came from the Dutch-Flemish word "vluwe" (again with the "w" and "v" sounds swapped), and the fluff variation came about from English speakers trying to imitate the pronunciation and getting it slightly wrong.

