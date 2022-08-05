Today’s Wordle Answer (August 6th, 2022): Puzzle 413 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Today’s Wordle answer for August 6th, 2022, is out of this world, but that only makes it even more difficult to understand.

While Puzzle 413 does feature a common word that everyone will know, there are a few things that make it tougher than it originally seems.

Firstly, there are a lot of vowels. Even though you’re more likely to guess them first to remove them from your thinking, trying to squeeze them all into one word to guess can be quite tricky. Getting bogged down attempting to hit all the vowels leads onto the next point.

Secondly, the vowels are in funny positions in today’s word. Turning letters green is a very important part of Wordle, and it’s all too easy to focus on whatever orange letters you find and not be able to slot things in the right place once you’re down to your last guess.

To help you overcome the jumble and keep your streak alive for another day, we’ve come up with some Wordle hints for August 6th, 2022, to give you a hand. We’ve also compiled a list of recent solutions from the last month to give you some ideas.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When you just can’t quite figure out what’s going on with Wordle, it can feel like you’ve been transported to some distant planet with no knowledge of the language or culture. And things don’t get any easier as remaining guesses start to tick down to 0.

So you can find your vocabulary and make sense of it all, here are some Wordle hints for August 6th, 2022.

Your clues for Puzzle 413 are:

The answer contains 3 different vowels

The 1st vowel is at the start of the word, while the other 2 are next to each other

The 1st 3 letters spell out the name of a famous heavyweight boxing champion

Previous Wordle Answers

All of these words have come up recently in a puzzle and won’t appear again any time soon. Although words are only ever feature once in Wordle, it still pays to know what’s already been used. Maybe you could get some ideas from previous games? Or at least you know what to avoid.

#382 – Fluff – July 6

#383 – Agape – July 7

#384 – Voice – July 8

#385 – Stead – July 9

#386 – Berth – July 10

#387 – Madam – July 11

#388 – Night – July 12

#389 – Bland – July 13

#390 – Liver – July 14

#391 – Wedge – July 15

#392 – Roomy – July 16

#393 – Wacky – July 17

#394 – Flock – July 18

#395 – Angry – July 19

#396 – Trite – July 20

#397 – Aphid – July 21

#398 – Tryst – July 22

#399 – Midge – July 23

#400 – Power – July 24

#401 – Elope – July 25

#402 – Cinch – July 26

#403 – Motto – July 27

#404 – Stomp – July 28

#405 – Upset – July 29

#406 – Bluff – July 30

#407 – Cramp – July 31

#408 – Quart – August 1

#409 - Coyly - August 2

#410 - Youth - August 3

#411 - Rhyme - August 4

#412 - Buggy - August 5

Today’s Wordle Answer August 6th

The Wordle answer today is alien.

Nowadays it conjures up images of science fiction and little green men, but the word alien originally referred to anything foreign or strange, or anyone that belonged to a different group from yourself.

It’s still used in this way sometimes, particularly in contexts with more archaic language - like law for instance. But it wasn’t until the 1900s when it took on extra-terrestrial connotations.

The word alien first came into Middle English around 1300 from Old French - where it was also spelt “alien” - but its main root is in the Latin words “alius”, meaning other or different, and “alienus” meaning foreign.

With another word game done, take a look at these Wordle alternatives to keep the fun going!