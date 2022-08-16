Today’s Wordle Answer (August 17th, 2022): Puzzle 424 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Forget the expression, the second time’s the charm for today’s Wordle answer for August 17th, 2022.

It’s more than a little ironic then that the difference between success and failure with Puzzle 424 will most likely be the letter in the second position. It’s only come up once in the last month, and very rarely appears in that place in a word, so it’s particularly tough to get.

What’s more, the other constants could be tricky too. A later one could be especially difficult since it’s much more common in different places than it appears here.

However, you’ve got a couple of softer vowels to ground your thinking - and maybe even got one of them green with your first guess - so hopefully once you’ve slotted a couple of letters the rest should fall into place.

To help you get to that point a little bit easier, we’ve thought of some Wordle hints for August 17th, 2022, to give you a much-needed clue. We’ve also left an updated list of recent solutions from the last month to give you a jump-start if you’re stuck.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

It’s tough not to repeat yourself in Wordle, even when you’re not searching for a letter that comes up more than once. All the letters in this puzzle are unique and none come in pairs.

It’s difficult not to rely on the same patterns again-and-again, but so you’re not doubling up, here are some Wordle hints to help get your guessing started.

Your clues for Puzzle 424 are:

The answer contains 2 different vowels that are not next to each other in the word

The first 2 letters are also at the start of a bird-based social media platform

The last 3 letters spell out the coldest state of water

Previous Wordle Answers

If you’re struggling for inspiration, take a look at this list of recent solutions from across the last month. While none of them will come up as the answer again before Wordle rolls all the way back around to the start of its list of possibilities - which will likely never happen - they’re still good for eliminating letters and giving you some ideas.

#393 – Wacky – July 17

#394 – Flock – July 18

#395 – Angry – July 19

#396 – Trite – July 20

#397 – Aphid – July 21

#398 – Tryst – July 22

#399 – Midge – July 23

#400 – Power – July 24

#401 – Elope – July 25

#402 – Cinch – July 26

#403 – Motto – July 27

#404 – Stomp – July 28

#405 – Upset – July 29

#406 – Bluff – July 30

#407 – Cramp – July 31

#408 – Quart – August 1

#409 - Coyly - August 2

#410 - Youth - August 3

#411 - Rhyme - August 4

#412 - Buggy - August 5

#413 - Alien - August 6

#414 - Smear - August 7

#415 - Unfit - August 8

#416 - Patty - August 9

#417 - Cling - August 10

#418 - Glean - August 11

#419 - Label - August 12

#420 - Hunky - August 13

#421 - Khaki - August 14

#422 - Poker - August 15

#423 - Gruel - August 16

Today’s Wordle Answer August 17th

The Wordle answer today is twice.

As you might expect, people have needed to count things for a very long time, so our words for numbers are very old indeed.

Twice comes from the Old English “twies”, meaning “two times”, but now has an updated spelling to reflect the voiceless sound - made without vibrating the voice box or larynx - we now pronounce it with.

The “tw-” prefix, and the word two more generally, come from the ancient root “dwo” that linguists believe meant two in the theoretical Proto-Indo-European language that they have reconstructed. Because it underpins so many languages, including Latin, Greek, and Germanic languages like English, you can see how that common root split off and formed lots of different variations with a similar meaning.

So while words like twice come from Old English and Germanic origins, you also get words like duo and dual which come from a Latin origin and words like dichotomy from Greek.

You’ve solve that mystery, but there are plenty more word games to discover. Check out these Wordle alternatives for more!