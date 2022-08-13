Today’s Wordle Answer (August 14th, 2022): Puzzle 421 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Today’s Wordle answer for August 14th, 2022, is very well camouflaged, so you will have to work hard to pick it out.

Puzzle 421 is a brilliant challenge and an interesting one because the understanding of the word is different around the world. It’s probably most commonly used in the USA, where it has a more specific meaning in addition to its general one, that’s not used elsewhere.

What’s more, it’s very tough in a mechanical sense too. With a tricky repeated letter, difficult vowel positions and uncommon consonants, you have a real task on your hands to work this Wordle out before you run out of guesses.

However, with a few well-placed clues even the toughest puzzles can be toppled. And there’s definitely no shame in getting some help when the words are this awkward to guess.

To give you a much-needed boost, we’ve come up with some Wordle hints for August 14th, 2022, to make things a little bit easier. Then we’ve also updated our running list of recent solutions from across the last month to give you a few ideas.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Usually in Wordle you want all of your letters to be a glittering emerald green, but today it’s more of a brown/green. You might even be wearing the answer, but it’s probably too hot outside in August.

To save you from digging out the crayon box, here are some Wordle hints to get you closer to the solution instead.

Your clues for Puzzle 421 are:

The answer contains 2 different vowels in the 3rd and 5th positions

The word contains a repeated consonant in the 1st and 4th positions

The word sounds like what you open the door to your motor vehicle with

Previous Wordle Answers

If you’re struggling to come up with a guess, taking a look back over what’s come before can be a useful nudge in the right direction. While none of the words are going to be used again any time soon, you at least get an idea of what kind of letters appear and what guesses to avoid. These are all of the recent solutions from over the last month for you to peruse.

#390 – Liver – July 14

#391 – Wedge – July 15

#392 – Roomy – July 16

#393 – Wacky – July 17

#394 – Flock – July 18

#395 – Angry – July 19

#396 – Trite – July 20

#397 – Aphid – July 21

#398 – Tryst – July 22

#399 – Midge – July 23

#400 – Power – July 24

#401 – Elope – July 25

#402 – Cinch – July 26

#403 – Motto – July 27

#404 – Stomp – July 28

#405 – Upset – July 29

#406 – Bluff – July 30

#407 – Cramp – July 31

#408 – Quart – August 1

#409 - Coyly - August 2

#410 - Youth - August 3

#411 - Rhyme - August 4

#412 - Buggy - August 5

#413 - Alien - August 6

#414 - Smear - August 7

#415 - Unfit - August 8

#416 - Patty - August 9

#417 - Cling - August 10

#418 - Glean - August 11

#419 - Label - August 12

#420 - Hunky - August 13

Today’s Wordle Answer August 14th

The Wordle answer today is khaki.

Originally meaning “dust-coloured cloth”, khaki is a loanword in English from Urdu, a south Asian language spoken primarily in Pakistan and India, with roots in Middle Persian - a much older language than English spoken around the 3rd Century.

Khaki first entered English during the 19th Century, during the British imperial rule of India, when it was used to refer to cavalry uniforms.

Since then, in a lot of the English-speaking world the word has come to mean anything that’s a shade of dark green-brown more generally. But in America it’s also used to refer to a style of smart-casual trousers that are brown, green, or tan.

That’s your streak safe for another day, but there’s more fun to be had. Check out some these fun Wordle alternatives!