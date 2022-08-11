Today’s Wordle Answer (August 11th, 2022): Puzzle 418 Hints, Clues, and Solution

If you squint hard enough, even today’s Wordle answer for August 11th, 2022, can yield some important information.

While the solution to Puzzle 418 doesn’t come up in everyday conversation very often, it’s a word that comes up in media analysis - particularly in sports - and news reporting relatively often. It’s possible that some people won’t have heard it used or know what it means, so it’s quite difficult as Wordle words go.

However, your saving grace is that the letters it includes are pretty easy once you know what you’re doing. There are some decent vowels to get a hold of, even if there are some trickier consonants.

There are no hard doubles to consider, but what you do have to watch out for is some words that rhyme with the answer and could trip you up on the last guess.

To help you take home the victory and preserve your streak for another 24 hours, we’ve come up with some Wordle hints for August 11th, 2022, to give you a clue. We’ve also updated our list of recent Wordle solutions so you know what’s already been used.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

If the letters just don’t add up in Wordle, sometimes you’ve got to take stock of all the information available to you and come away with what you can - even if it doesn’t seem that helpful to start with.

But since a small nudge can make all the difference, here are some Wordle hints for August 11th, 2022, to get you started.

Your clues for Puzzle 418 are:

The answer contains 2 different vowels that are next to each other in the word

The first 2 letters spell out the internet domain country code for Greenland

The last 2 letters spells out the indefinite article that goes before a words that start with a vowel (the article that goes before words that start with a consonant is “a”)

Previous Wordle Answers

When you’re struggling to come with an answer in Wordle, it can help to look at what’s come before. These are all of the recent solutions from the past month and you would be surprised how often the same letters come up. While none of the exact same words will appear again, they’re still good for eliminating tricky letters.

#387 – Madam – July 11

#388 – Night – July 12

#389 – Bland – July 13

#390 – Liver – July 14

#391 – Wedge – July 15

#392 – Roomy – July 16

#393 – Wacky – July 17

#394 – Flock – July 18

#395 – Angry – July 19

#396 – Trite – July 20

#397 – Aphid – July 21

#398 – Tryst – July 22

#399 – Midge – July 23

#400 – Power – July 24

#401 – Elope – July 25

#402 – Cinch – July 26

#403 – Motto – July 27

#404 – Stomp – July 28

#405 – Upset – July 29

#406 – Bluff – July 30

#407 – Cramp – July 31

#408 – Quart – August 1

#409 - Coyly - August 2

#410 - Youth - August 3

#411 - Rhyme - August 4

#412 - Buggy - August 5

#413 - Alien - August 6

#414 - Smear - August 7

#415 - Unfit - August 8

#416 - Patty - August 9

#417 - Cling - August 10

Today’s Wordle Answer August 11th

The Wordle answer today is glean.

First appearing in English around the 14th Century, glean has an interesting etymology in that the metaphorical meaning seems to have made the switch earlier than the practical one.

In Old French, where the word has its roots, glean first meant gathering the leftover grains in the field during harvesting before taking on the secondary, metaphorical meaning scraping together or gathering with difficulty.

This shows how metaphorical extension, where a word takes on new meanings based on a figurative sense of the word’s original meaning, is not just a common form of word change in English but many other languages around the world as well.

It also shows how words that change in this way can stay relevant long after their practical purposes have died out. The sense of gleaning crops from a field has long since become obsolete, but the figurative meaning remains.

