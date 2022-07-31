Today’s Wordle Answer (August 1st, 2022): Puzzle 408 Hints, Clues, and Solution

The start of a new month brings a brand new set of challenges and today’s Wordle answer for August 1st, 2022, gets things going in interesting fashion.

The solution to Puzzle 408 is a word primarily used in the USA, so it might be more difficult for players outside of America - but given the popularity of US media, most people will have at least heard the word used at some point.

However, if you’re unfamiliar with the differences between imperial and metric measurements, then this could be one of the tougher Wordles in a long while. There are some tricky vowel placements, as well as very uncommon consonants to uncover.

So you can keep your streak intact for the rest of the summer, we’ve come up with some Wordle hints for August 1st, 2022, to give you a few clues. We’ve also updated our list of recent solutions to give you some ideas if you’re stuck.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

If all 5 letters are proving too much to measure in Wordle, why not try breaking it down into smaller parts? All it takes is a couple of green letters to get more than a quarter of the way to your goal, but there’s still a lot of road to run.

Here are some Wordle hints for August 1st, 2022, to get you back on the path to victory.

Your clues for Puzzle 408 are:

The answer contains 2 vowels that are next to each other in the word

The first 2 letters always come together in English

The last 3 letters spell out something you would find in a gallery

Previous Wordle Answers

If you’re struggling for ideas, take a look at this list of recent Wordle solutions from the last month. While words only ever appear once in Wordle, they could still help you to get rid of any tricky letters or offer some inspiration.

Today’s Wordle Answer August 1st

The Wordle answer today is quart.

Meaning two pints, four US cups or a quarter of a gallon, quart is an imperial unit of measurement used primarily for liquid, but “dry quarts” also exist.

While it just looks like a shortening of the English word “quarter”, the etymology of quart, the unit of measurement, actually comes from the French word “quart” which has roots in the Latin word “quartus” that also means a quarter.

Modern US quarts are actually slightly different to classical British quarts by a tiny amount, so it’s not surprising only America still uses them.

That might be your daily puzzle finished, but the fun’s not over - here are some Wordle alternatives to try.