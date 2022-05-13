"We hear the feedback," says Phil Spencer regarding Redfall and Starfield delays

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer understands the frustration fans must feel over the delay of both Redfall and Starfield, and took to Twitter to comment on the postponements.

Yesterday, Bethesda announced it had pushed both Starfield and Redfall into the first half of 2023 in order to make them the "best, most polished" titles they can be.

Response from those looking forward to the games ranged from understanding to disappointment, and some feel the release date for Starfield, in particular, was given a bit too early.

In response, Spencer said both the studios and Microsoft "hear the feedback," and that such decisions are hard for developers to make.

"These decisions are hard on teams making the games and our fans. While I fully support giving teams time to release these great games when they are ready, we hear the feedback," he said.

"Delivering quality and consistency is expected, we will continue to work to better meet those expectations."

While the delays are indeed disappointing, there is a bright side in the fact we will be getting a "deep-dive into the gameplay" of both titles "soon."

In other words, we can expect to finally see some actual gameplay of Arkane Austin's Redfall and Bethesda Game Studios' Starfield at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12.