Want to play Elden Ring on the go? Get a Steam Deck

Everywhere you look, you see Elden Ring. And it's not very surprising, really, given that From Software's new game launches have become something of an international event now, thanks to years of high quality releases and legions of fans forever going on about them.

Pretty soon, you will not even be able to escape Elden Ring once you log off; it's going to follow you around. That guy on the bus, over there? He's playing Elden Ring. Your boss, in the office? Elden Ring. That small elderly lady at the bus stop? You guessed it, Elden Ring.

The game, it turns out, is perfectly capable of running on Steam Deck. Shortly before the game launched, the title appeared in a VG247 team member's library on Steam as 'Verified".

"Valve’s testing indicates that Elden Ring is Verified on Steam Deck," says the blurb that accompanies the game on Steam's compatibility-checking too. "This game is fully functional on Steam Deck and works great with built-in controls and display."

To put it simply, this means that the game, on Steam Deck, has no compatibility issues, and can run at either 1280x800 or 1280x720 resolution without any issues. Elden Ring on Steam Deck also has the necessary controller input icons and UI, too.

Whether the Steam Deck version of the game suffers from stuttering and asset streaming issues like the PC version does remains to be seen, though.

If you're jumping into the game and want to know how to not die immidiately – whether from the comfort of your own home or out in the wild via Steam Deck – check out our Elden Ring Beginner's Guide . We also have dedicated pages on Elden Ring Tips , and plenty more handy hints linked within those pages, too.

"Elden Ring succeeds at almost every goal it sets out to achieve," said Sherif in our Elden Ring review. "It’s the culmination of years of refinement of FromSoftware’s formula. Mechanically, and thematically, this is a game making a statement: that you can buck industry tendencies even as you adopt their trends."

Elden Ring is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Valve's Steam Deck also officially launches today