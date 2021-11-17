Paradox is 'happy with the progress' on Bloodlines 2, but we still don't know who's developing it

It's not been an easy ride for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. During its development to date, the game has lost its narrative lead and its creative director, been delayed again and again, and been subject to scrutiny after veteran writer and narrative designer Chris Avellone had all content he created for the game removed after serious sexual harassment allegations were made against him by a number of people across the industry.

Despite all that, though, Paradox remains confident in the project. During the Q&A section of Paradox Interactive's Q3 interim report (thanks, PC Gamer), one investor asked: "Any news on Bloodlines 2 or its developer?"

It's a fair question, really; earlier this year, Paradox announced that lead developer Hardsuit Labs had been pulled from the project, and the publisher was bringing in a different team to finish the game. We just don't know who.

Paradox CFO Alexander Bricca replied: "The new developer is doing quite well and we are happy with the progress of the project now, but it's still quite some time before we can start to talk about release dates."

Don't expect the game to be shown off (or released) any time soon, then. At least this silent, secretive process has been intentionally enacted to give the developer time and energy to focus exclusively on creating the game.

"We prefer to give the studio a situation where they can focus fully on the game development," Bricca continued, "and not having to address fans reaching out to them. So therefore we have so far not disclosed the name of the studio and we are very happy to keep it that way for still some time."

Last we heard, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 is in development for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.