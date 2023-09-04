If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
AT LAST

Vampire the Masquerade - Bloodlines 2’s 2024 release date and new developer announced

Development will be handled by Dear Esther and Everybody's Gone to the Rapture developer, The Chinese Room.

Image credit: Paradox Interactive
Kelsey Raynor avatar
News by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

Vampire the Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 has been officially announced with a brand-new trailer shown off during PAX. After development being up in the air for a while, fans can rejoice that this action-RPG sequel will be arriving in 2024, with a new developer at the helm.

The sequel, which is a successor to 2004’s Vampire the Masquerade - Bloodlines, is set to release during Q1/Q2 of 2024, twenty years after the original game. It’s also since swapped developers, with the original being developed by Hardsuit Labs before swapping hands to British studio, The Chinese Room, in 2021.

The Chinese Room - who started out as a mod team for Half-Life 2 - is a developer best known for adventure games such as Dear Esther and Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture.

The developer has since gone on to be acquired by Sumo Digital in 2018 (after laying off most of its team), but did release Little Orpheus for Apple Arcade in 2020. Now, it’s taking on a bigger venture as it develops the long-awaited sequel, Vampire the Masquerade - Bloodlines 2.

Vampire the Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 is set in Seattle, with the player character - as you’d expect - being a vampire. They’ll need to hunt and find blood to feast on if they hope to survive, but will need to follow some pretty strict rules - and possibly ally with other factions - if they want to make it out there. There’s also werewolves and demons too, if you weren’t already sold on carrying out plenty of vampiric duties.

Developer, The Chinese Room, also uploaded its own reveal video to YouTube, detailing some more factoids about how Vampire the Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 has come to fruition.

Are you excited for Vampire the Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 to finally come back from the dead? Do let us know!

