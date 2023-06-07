If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 development update rekindles the undying with fresh screenshots

Bloodlines 2 isn't dead, it's only been resting.

Paradox Interactive has provided an update on Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 after ages of silence.

According to the developer, the lack of communication regarding the game's status is due to the team having its "heads down working on the game."

"We remain just as dedicated to delivering a great Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines game as we were when we announced, and are looking forward to showing you more in September this year," said the firm.

As development continues, Paradox will be updating the game's editions and bonus content, as it wants to provide the "best value" to those who supported the game via digital pre-orders after all this time.

Paradox went on to acknowledge that many folks had pre-ordered the game quite a long time ago, so it is proactively refunding all pre-orders of any physical edition. The digital versions of the First Blood Edition, Unsanctioned Edition, and Blood Moon Edition remain but can be refunded, if you choose.

To hold those looking forward to the game, to hold you off until September when more is revealed, Paradox has released a fresh batch of screenshots which can be seen below.

Bloodlines 2 was announced in 2019, and during its development, it lost its narrative lead and its creative director, was delayed twice, and all content from its narrative designer Chris Avellone was removed after sexual harassment allegations were made against him. [As an aside, various accounts state the accusations were not investigated, and after filing a seven-figure lawsuit against his accusers, the case was settled, and the accusers issued a joint statement retracting their claims, clearing Avellone of wrongdoing, and stating the "original claims were misinterpreted."]

Anyway, it's great to see the game is still in the works, and hopefully isn't a long way off.

