Ubisoft is shutting down online services for titles like Assassin's Creed 2 and more

Ubisoft is shutting down a number of online services for some of its older games, including titles like Assassin's Creed 2.

Nothing lasts forever, especially in the world of video games. The latest case of video games losing their online services was announced by Ubisoft earlier this week, with a number of older titles losing their multiplayer. Worse still, PC versions of some games will also no longer let you download DLC for them.

Explaining in the announcement post, Ubisoft wrote "Closing the online services for some older games allows us to focus our resources on delivering great experiences for players who are playing newer or more popular titles." The titles listed will lose multiplayer from September 1, later this year.

The list includes some bigger name titles like Assassin's Creed 2, Brotherhood, and 3, as well as Far Cry 3 and Rayman Legends. The biggest problem is that for titles like Assassin's Creed Brotherhood, 3, and Far Cry 3 on PC, even if you paid for it you'll no longer be able to access or even download the DLC for the game.

Shutting down online servers is one thing, but it just plain sucks that people will lose access to something they paid for for what seems like no good reason.

Here's the full list of games that are losing functionality:

Anno 2070

Assassin’s Creed 2

Assassin’s Creed 3

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD

Assassin’s Creed Revelations

Driver San Francisco

Far Cry 3

Ghost Recon Future Soldier

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands

Rayman Legends

Silent Hunter 5

Space Junkies

Splinter Cell: Blacklist

ZombiU

While a majority of the list is older titles, Space Junkies is a bit of an outlier as it only came out in 2019. But being a multiplayer only title, the shutting down of online services means it will be completely unplayable.

At least Skull and Bones might finally get a release date?