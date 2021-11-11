Far Cry 6's first paid DLC, Vaas: Insanity, arrives next week

It's perhaps fitting that DLC featuring Vaas Montenegro – one of Far Cry's most memorable and insane villains – is going to be a bit... off-the-wall. As of next week, Far Cry 6 will be home to the Far Cry 3 maniac's special brand of madness as the Far Cry 6 season pass kicks off.

The DLC, which is titled Vaas: Insanity, is available as part of the $39.99 season pass on will arrive on November 16.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The DLC is billed as a rogue-lite, interestingly enough, in which you will "start with nothing more than a pistol to defend yourself," per Ubisoft. "Players will need to find new weapons and unlock power-ups to become stronger and progress deeper into the depths of Vaas' psyche."

The remaining DLC instalments, Episode 2: “Pagan: Control” and Episode 3: “Joseph: Collapse” are planned for release in January 2022 and March 2022, respectively. Each DLC strives to provide the opportunity to better understand each villain’s past, personal demons, and motivations. The three DLC episodes are playable solo or in co-op with a friend, even if they do not own the game.

So if you were particularly into any of the games, this will be a good oppertunity to circle back to your favourite villain and learn a little bit more about their undoubtedly unhinged world view.

Far Cry 6 launched on October 7 for PC, Amazon Luna, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It's been criticised for taunting players for dropping the game, featuring cock-fighting mini-games and not upgrading from PS4 to PS5 automatically.

At least it reviewed fairly well, though. You can read our own Far Cry 6 review at the link.